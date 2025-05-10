SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Holdover wildfires in B.C. come back to life amid warm, dry weather

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2025 4:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A rare look at B.C.’s worst wildfire season'
A rare look at B.C.’s worst wildfire season
RELATED: A rare behind the scenes look at the power of wildfires is shown in a new docu-series. Kevin Eastwood, one of the directors of "Wildfire", joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend BC – Apr 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The BC Wildfire Service says 11 fires that have been smouldering underground near Fort Nelson, B.C., since last year are being whipped up by warm and dry weather conditions.

The service says in a Facebook post that the fires have begun visibly smoking recently and officials are monitoring the blazes closely.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says wildfire crews and aircraft have been sent to hot spots where the fires have the greatest potential risk to infrastructure.

The wildfire service says crews are focusing on blazes that can be safely targeted and resources from elsewhere in the province are being mobilized to help.

Trending Now

It says lower-risk fires are being monitored, and the work dealing with the “overwintering” fires in the province’s northeast began in February, where crews tackled “priority hot spots under frozen conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard says there are currently 35 active wildfires in the province, with 10 considered out of control, 18 categorized as under control and the remaining seven classified as “being held.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices