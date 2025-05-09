Menu

Video link
Headline link
Vulcan County, Alta. man parts with decades-old car collection

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 8:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Gord Nelson has spent most of his life restoring classic cars on his rural property in Vulcan County. Now he’s getting ready to let go of about 60 vehicles through an online auction. Nakoda Thunderchief has the story.'
Gord Nelson has spent most of his life restoring classic cars on his rural property in Vulcan County. Now he’s getting ready to let go of about 60 vehicles through an online auction. Nakoda Thunderchief has the story.
Down a dusty range road in Vulcan County, Alta., a lifetime of automotive passion sits parked across Gord Nelson’s farmyard.

The 63-year-old farmer has spent decades collecting and restoring vintage vehicles, more than 250 in total, turning his property into a car lover’s dream. But after this weekend, he’s saying goodbye to a portion of that collection.

Starting Monday, Nelson is putting about 60 vehicles along with parts and farm equipment up for auction in a six-day, no-reserve online sale. Among the prized cars are a 1966 Dodge Charger 426 Hemi, a 1970 Cougar Eliminator, and a 1962 Chevrolet Impala.

While letting go of the high-end pieces is bittersweet, Nelson says it’s time to downsize. “It’s somewhat sad that I’m looking forward to not having to maintain everything anymore,” he told Global News.

He plans to keep the vehicles he can still easily enjoy — ones he doesn’t have to trailer on gravel roads.

“That has always been my goal — everything’s ready to go, put a key in and drive it. But when there’s 25 of them, it’s hard to keep them all going,” he said. Despite the auction, Nelson will still have more than 200 vehicles on the property.

Over the years, his cars have become more than just a collection — they’ve been a source of joy for family, friends, and the broader car community. Nelson and his wife Kelly, who shares his passion, often take part in local parades and gatherings.

“I just hope they get as much enjoyment out of the hobby as I have,” Nelson said. “It’s been very rewarding.”

