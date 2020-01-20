Paul Walker’s car collection brings in $2.3M at auction

Send this page to someone via email

Paul Walker’s personal car collection went up for auction last week and sold for over US$2.3 million.

The late star of the Fast and Furious franchise was an avid car aficionado and his personal collection of 21 cars, trucks and motorcycles went up for sale from Jan. 14-18 in Arizona.

The sale was part of a Barrett-Jackson sale in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the final sales added up to $2,333,450, according to CEO of Barrett-Jackson, Craig Jackson.

READ MORE: Walmart under fire for tweet referencing Paul Walker

“Paul Walker has been compared to a modern-day Steve McQueen, who lived his passion for racing in every aspect of his life,” Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter . “[He] has inspired entire generations of car lovers. We worked closely with a close friend of Paul’s who helped care for Paul’s collection following his death; he was responsible for consigning and prepping the vehicles for the auction. Paul’s daughter, Meadow, kept a few vehicles she had a connection with.”

All proceeds from the auction will go into a trust for Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, 21.

Story continues below advertisement

A series of five white BMW M3 Lightweight Editions were auctioned off and the 1995 E36 brought in the highest dollar amount, $385,000.

“Paul was a racer at heart,” Jackson said. “We’re told Paul spent countless hours on the track perfecting his racing skills. The question of whether he intended to build a racing team is something we may never know. When Paul purchased the five BMW M3 Lightweights, he envisioned them as his own investment vehicle.”

Walker made headlines last week after Walmart referenced him in a tweet about racing.

Walmart tweeted (and deleted): “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket.”

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet was in response to a tweet from a user who posted a gif of a car racing through traffic, writing: “*me racin to the nearest Wally World*”

Walmart/Twitter

Many people called Walmart out for being insensitive because Walker, who starred in The Fast and the Furious movies, died at 40 years old when the Porsche Carrera GT he was riding in spun out of control, struck three trees and burst into flames on a street in Santa Clarita, Calif., in 2013.

Business Insider reported that Walmart confirmed its response tweet was from a line in the Comedy Central show Workaholics, but that was not made clear in the tweet.

A Walmart spokesperson told Today that the tweet was “posted in poor judgement” and has since been removed.

“We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement