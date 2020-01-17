Walmart under fire for tweet referencing Paul Walker

Send this page to someone via email

Walmart is under fire for referencing Paul Walker in a tweet about racing.

On Thursday, Walmart tweeted (and deleted): “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket.”

The tweet was in response to a tweet from a user who posted a gif of a car racing through traffic, writing: “*me racin to the nearest Wally World*”

Walmart/Twitter

*me racin to the nearest Wally World* pic.twitter.com/JYzQaCzCQ0 — LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020

Many people called Walmart out for being insensitive because Walker, who starred in The Fast and the Furious movies, died at 40 years old when the Porsche Carrera GT he was riding in spun out of control, struck three trees and burst into flames on a street in Santa Clarita, Calif., in 2013.

Some Walmart social media intern has no idea what happened to Paul Walker and they're about to be in trouble lol pic.twitter.com/JElJgtALG9 — Sam Wertz (@thesheabridge) January 16, 2020

When I saw that Walmart made a Paul Walker joke… pic.twitter.com/WaAF71zYJy — Ronny Church (@ronnychurch22) January 17, 2020

Walmart tweeted that about Paul Walker? pic.twitter.com/3TDSlh28ia — I'M GOING TO THE ROYAL RUMBLE (@measfbutch) January 16, 2020

Walmart really outta poccet Leave Paul Walker alone 😪 pic.twitter.com/kVxP5ZwN6Q — JT🇹🇹👺 (@Jiggy_JT) January 17, 2020

Walmart going to hell for that Paul Walker tweet. 🥴 — dwayne.⚡️ (@dwayne4sho) January 17, 2020

Walmart boutta have a hefty lil lawsuit from Paul walker’s family… that was wild — Maya ✨ (@Maya_Rachele_) January 16, 2020

Whoever was on Walmart’s social media clearly did not ask his team for advice before he said that Paul Walker line. Cuz someone in that room had to have known. — positivi-Dee (@positivi_Dee) January 16, 2020

Business Insider reports that Walmart confirmed its response tweet was from a line in the Comedy Central show Workaholics, but that was not made clear in the tweet.

A Walmart spokesperson told Today that the tweet was “posted in poor judgement” and has since been removed.

“We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans,” the statement said.