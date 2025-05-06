Menu

Canada

Southern Alberta bikers ride for children’s services at Lethbridge hospital

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 10:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta Bikers awareness ride and teddy bear parade in Lethbridge'
Southern Alberta Bikers awareness ride and teddy bear parade in Lethbridge
WATCH: Southern Alberta bikers rode to help children during the Motorcycle Awareness Ride and Teddy Bear Parade in Lethbridge.
Southern Alberta bikers fired up their engines on Saturday for a cause that goes far beyond the open road.

The annual Motorcycle Awareness Ride and Teddy Bear Parade rolled through Lethbridge on May 3, bringing more than 125 motorcycles together in support of child life services at Chinook Regional Hospital.

The event, which combines motorcycle awareness with charitable giving, is designed to remind all motorists that bikes are back on the roads and that even the “big bad bikers” have big hearts.

Riders delivered bins full of teddy bears, monetary donations and non-perishable food items, with all proceeds going to the hospital’s pediatric and emergency departments.

For more on the event, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

