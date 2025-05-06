Pickleball tournament brings more than 200 athletes to Lethbridge

Pickleball took centre court in Lethbridge over the weekend as more than 200 athletes from across Alberta, southeastern B.C. and Saskatchewan participated in a high-energy, three-day tournament hosted at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.
The event, a first for southern Alberta, was organized by the Lethbridge and Coaldale pickleball clubs in partnership with the Lethbridge and District Exhibition.
Get breaking National news
Players of all ages and skill levels competed in singles, doubles and mixed events from May 2 to May 4. A youth showcase on Friday was in the spotlight early on, featuring 25 junior athletes and underlining the sport’s growing popularity among younger generations.
“The play was fantastic. It really shows the growth and the interest the sport has with the youth of our community,” said Klaus Witzke, president of the Lethbridge Pickleball Club.
While competition was fierce, community and connection were front and centre for many participants.
Organizers said a strong turnout has inspired them to plan for an even larger event in the future, with the hope of hosting a provincial or even national tournament in the years ahead.
Comments