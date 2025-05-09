Suspect arrested in TMU campus hit-and-run that hurt 5 people on walkway

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have arrested a 23-year-old man wanted after multiple pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at Toronto Metropolitan University last month.

Police said on the afternoon of April 15, three people were sitting on a bench when a green, four-door Honda sedan with a cracked windshield and stolen licence plates mounted Nelson Mandela Walk — a pedestrian walkway on campus.

Three people were struck, but five people in total had injuries. Two of the injured victims did not require any medical treatment, while the other two were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. In an update Friday, police said a fifth person came forward with injuries.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and drove off, police said.

Police previously said the investigation was being treated as an intentional, targeted attack towards a specific person. They also said those injured at the scene were believed to be bystanders and not the potential intended target.

Story continues below advertisement

Police identified the suspect as Ryan Petroff.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto Police said Petroff was arrested Thursday after he was stopped for a road rage incident in Scarborough. Police said he was also arrested on numerous outstanding warrants.

Global News has learned through court documents that in July of 2023, Petroff pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample and four counts of uttering threats and was given a suspended sentence, including a one-year driving ban, three years’ probation and a 10-year weapons ban.

In December 2023, Petroff was further convicted of mischief and failing to comply with probation. He was wanted by police on four separate warrants.

Petroff is facing numerous charges including attempted murder, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, failing to comply with a release order, sexual assault with a weapon, assault choke, assault with a weapon, uttering threats causing death, among other charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

— With files from Global News’s Catherine McDonald, Isaac Callan and Aaron D’Andrea