Toronto police ID suspect in ‘targeted’ hit-and-run at school campus

Toronto police say they’re looking for a 23-year-old man they allege hit multiple pedestrians while driving a vehicle on a university walkway Tuesday afternoon.

Insp. Errol Watson of 51 Division told reporters Wednesday they have identified a suspect after four people were hurt in the collision on Nelson Mandela Walk at Toronto Metropolitan University.

He said the investigation is being treated as an intentional, targeted attack towards a specific person.

At 1:54 p.m. April 15, police said it received reports of several pedestrians being hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

Police said the victims were sitting on a bench when a green, four-door Honda sedan with stolen license plates mounted the walkway and struck three of the victims. Four people in total had injuries.

Two of the injured victims did not require any medical treatment, while the other two were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Watson said officers are looking for Ryan Petroff, who is facing several charges including two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

“We believe this individual is dangerous and we are urging the public not to approach him. If you see him, call police immediately,” Watson said.

“Mr. Petroff, if you are seeing this, get legal counsel and turn yourself in to the police.”

Watson added police have yet to find the sedan.

“I understand there’s significant interest in the circumstances that led to this violent incident. What I can confirm is that individuals at the scene were able to identify Mr. Petroff as the suspect,” he said.

“To protect the identity of the victim, we are not commenting on the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the targeted individual, nor can we speak to the motivations at this stage.”

The university said in a statement Wednesday that while its campus “remains a safe, walkable place,” it has installed planters at the main entrances to Nelson Mandela Walk.

“Barriers have always been in place at Victoria and Bond Streets. The pedestrian streets — Nelson Mandela Walk, Gould Street, and parts of Victoria Street — are City of Toronto property and must be accessible to emergency vehicles,” it said.

“The university is discussing with the City of Toronto what additional safety measures can be implemented to ensure pedestrian walkways used by TMU community members and the public are safe while maintaining accessibility for emergency vehicles.”

— with files from Isaac Callan