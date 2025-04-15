Menu

Crime

Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle at Toronto Metropolitan University: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 3:03 pm
1 min read
TMU hit and run View image in full screen
Toronto police on scene at Toronto Metropolitan University Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Police said multiple people were hurt following a hit and run at the campus in the afternoon. Adam Dabrowski/Global News
Multiple people walking on a pathway at Toronto Metropolitan University were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Tuesday, Toronto police say.

At 1:54 p.m., police said it received reports of several pedestrians being hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

Police said the incident occurred on Nelson Mandela Walk at Toronto Metropolitan University – a walkway at the school. Four people were injured, and two were taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News of the two people taken to hospital, one had serious injuries while the other had non-lie-threatening injuries.

Police shared a “possible suspect vehicle description” on X, saying officers were looking for a dark-green sedan with a cracked windshield. It was last seen heading eastbound on Gould Street towards Church Street. Police did not have license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

