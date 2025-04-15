Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle at Toronto Metropolitan University: police

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple people walking on a pathway at Toronto Metropolitan University were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Tuesday, Toronto police say.

At 1:54 p.m., police said it received reports of several pedestrians being hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

Police said the incident occurred on Nelson Mandela Walk at Toronto Metropolitan University – a walkway at the school. Four people were injured, and two were taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News of the two people taken to hospital, one had serious injuries while the other had non-lie-threatening injuries.

Police shared a “possible suspect vehicle description” on X, saying officers were looking for a dark-green sedan with a cracked windshield. It was last seen heading eastbound on Gould Street towards Church Street. Police did not have license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.