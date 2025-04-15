Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle at Toronto Metropolitan University: police

Multiple people walking on a pathway at Toronto Metropolitan University were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Tuesday, Toronto police say.
At 1:54 p.m., police said it received reports of several pedestrians being hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.
Get breaking National news
Police said the incident occurred on Nelson Mandela Walk at Toronto Metropolitan University – a walkway at the school. Four people were injured, and two were taken to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News of the two people taken to hospital, one had serious injuries while the other had non-lie-threatening injuries.
Police shared a “possible suspect vehicle description” on X, saying officers were looking for a dark-green sedan with a cracked windshield. It was last seen heading eastbound on Gould Street towards Church Street. Police did not have license plate information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- Judge rejects defence argument that Gaudreaus contributed to their deaths by cycling while impaired
- How consecutive life sentences and the notwithstanding clause work
- Poilievre eyes notwithstanding clause for consecutive murder sentences
- Man faces attempted murder, terrorism charges after arson attack on Pennsylvania governor’s home
Comments