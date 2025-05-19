Kelowna woman paddling 365 km for cause near and dear to her heart

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman is paddling a very long distance in her surf ski on Okanagan Lake during the month of May for a cause near and dear to her heart.

“I am paddling 365 km for the month,” Kim Inglis said. “The whole idea behind the 365 is that autism doesn’t take a break. It’s something that impacts autistic individuals and their families 365 days a year.”

Inglis launched her 2nd annual Making Waves for Autism fundraising event on May 1 in honour of her late cousin Tyler.

Tyler, who was a passionate autism advocate, died in 2023.

He left behind a young son on the autism spectrum, prompting Inglis to take over the advocacy efforts in honour of Tyler and her nephew Ryder.

“There’s really not a day that goes by that I am on the water that I don’t think about them,” Inglis told Global News. “It’s very top of mind for me.”

Last year, Inglis managed to raise $46,000 for Autism Canada as the solo participant in the fundraiser she created.

This year, she decided to go bigger and opened it up to anyone who wanted to join in.

“I thought if one person can do this, then imagine if I expanded it and had a whole bunch of people doing it with me,” she said.

Inglis said there are various ways to get involved and help make a difference.

“I’ve got different challenges. I’ve got individual challenges so if individuals want to come and join me wherever they are in Canada, they can,” Inglis said.

“I’ve also got team challenges and paddle centres, like the Kelowna Paddle Center, participating across the country now, coast to coast.”

People can also just donate to the cause, no matter how small the donation is, she said.

“The response has been amazing,” she said. “Across Canada, I have had people reaching out. It’s really touched people.”

Money raised will go to Autism Canada and the organization’s Community Assistance Program, which is dedicated to speeding up diagnoses and access to services.

Autism Canada’s executive director, Jamie McCleary, expressed gratitude for Inglis’ dedication not only for raising money but much-needed awareness.

“There’s still so much of a misconception when it comes to Autism,” McCleary said. “People still have that, that view of someone who is disabled, and that’s not necessarily the case. We have autistic individuals who are leading organizations. I myself am autistic. My children are autistic, and you know, there are no limitations on what we can do or what the autistic community can do.”

Inglis hopes the annual event continues to grow every year but for now she’s focusing on this year’s efforts and making as many waves for autism as she can.

The month-long fundraiser includes an event taking place at the Kelowna Paddle Centre on May 25.

For more information the event, how to get involved or to donate, you can check out the Making Waves For Autism website.