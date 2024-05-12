High demand for autism support in Regina amid pressure on family caregivers

Parents of children with complex needs are crying for help as they face long waitlists and are being turned down for special needs centres and programs in Regina.

Darla Bauche is the main caregiver of her 9-year-old grandson Emmet. He has autism and is low-functioning.

She said he needs constant one-on-one care, which is why community programs are so important. But because of Emmet’s high needs, Bauche said they have been on waitlist for years for different programs and have even been denied joining.

Most recently, Bauche had some luck when Emmet was accepted into a three-week summer camp program at the Autism Resource Centre.

“It keeps his routine going and gets him socialized,” Bauche said about the camp. “It gives him opportunities with one-on-ones and learning to listen to other adults besides myself.”

But because of the high demand, many other families couldn’t get a spot.

“My fear was we weren’t going to get in. And when we did, it was a big sigh of relief for me because I know that we have some sort of consistency, schedule, and plan,” Bauche explained. “My heart breaks for those that don’t.”

Organizers of the camp say it is the only one of its kind in Regina. But with 126 applicants, the camp only had room for 81.

The program has seen such high demand that applications now go into a lottery system to determine who gets approved.

“I feel for the providers, and I feel for the autism camp as well,” Bauche said. “They don’t want to deny anybody. They don’t want to deny people services, and they don’t want long wait lists… unfortunately, our province doesn’t have the funding.”

The not-for-profit centre wants to start another summer program to keep up with demand, but the total cost for staff, space, and resources will be about $200,000. That’s why they’re looking to the government, or private donors for help.

“I feel very positive that we’re going to see something but that just means you have to keep on out there and you have to keep on asking and get more attention,” Angela Ricci, the Autism Resource Centre executive director said.

The provincial government said it is talking with the centre on potential solutions to allow more kids the opportunity to attend the camp.

“I’ve met with them and I think our officials continue to meet with the Autism Resource Centre to have a look at what they’re pressures are, what is the current funding allotment that we provide and what does that allow them to provide the families that need that support and we want to continue to have those talks,” health minister Everett Hindley said.

In this year’s budget, the government is investing nearly $9.5 million into autism supports through community-based organizations.

But Bauche said these issues need to become top priority.

“It seems like the issue is just getting worse and worse,” she said. “It’s the severe kids that don’t have another option. The need is getting higher and higher, and the funding just isn’t there.”