1 person killed after SUV, semi collide near Stonewall

Mounties are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in the RM of Rockwood.
It happened Sunday morning, close to Stonewall, Man., on Highway 67 just east of Highway 7 at around 10 a.m.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
An SUV travelling east crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a semi truck.
Trending Now
The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg, died while the semi driver was not hurt.
Comments