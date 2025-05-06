1 person killed after SUV, semi collide near Stonewall

See more sharing options

Mounties are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in the RM of Rockwood.

It happened Sunday morning, close to Stonewall, Man., on Highway 67 just east of Highway 7 at around 10 a.m.

An SUV travelling east crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a semi truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg, died while the semi driver was not hurt.