Sturgeon County orders residents to evacuate due to wildfire

A wildfire that broke out over the weekend northeast of Edmonton has grown, prompting an evacuation order for residents of the area on Tuesday afternoon.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 2:30 p.m.

The evacuation order is in effect for everyone located on Range Road 211 east to Range Road 203 and between Township Road 580 south and Township Road 573.

It is due to a wildfire burning near the Redwater Provincial Recreation Area.

Those ordered to flee are asked to head to the reception centre located at Pembina Place (4944 53 St.) in Redwater and register so they can receive further supports.

Bring your important documents and medication and prepare to be away from home for at least three days, the county said.

High fire activity was expected on Tuesday due to winds, the county said in an earlier update. Residents were asked to ensure all gates were unlocked to allow crews to access fields and treed areas.

Late Monday night, an evacuation alert was issued for everyone living south of Township Road 580 to the North Saskatchewan River and east of Range Road 212 to the North Saskatchewan River. They were all told to be prepared to evacuate within an hour’s notice.

A fire ban is in effect for the entire county, along with the towns of Bon Accord, Legal and Redwater.

On Monday, the county confirmed the blaze was caused by an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that caught fire on Saturday, May 3 in a remote part of the Redwater Provincial Recreation Area, potentially due to an electrical or mechanical failure.

At least one home — a farmhouse — has been destroyed in the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…