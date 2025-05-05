Robbery charge approved against offender who was subject of Vancouver police warning

Send this page to someone via email

A designated “dangerous offender” who was the subject of a police warning last year and later arrested in the Downtown Eastside has now been charged.

Vancouver police say prosecutors have approved one count of robbery against Tyler Gordon Strathdee, following an investigation by Task Force Barrage.

Police issued a public warning about Strathdee in December, after he was released from prison to live in a halfway house in Vancouver.

At the time, police warned he had a “history of violence and sexual assault” and posed “a significant risk of harm and is a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence.”

The 36-year-old was serving an 11-year sentence for multiple violent offences committed in Alberta, including robbery, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and manslaughter.

In 2019, an Alberta judge formally designated him a dangerous offender after he was convicted of a 2015 sexual assault and following reports from psychological experts who diagnosed him with psychopathy.

Vancouver police re-arrested him on Feb. 23 following an “incident” in the Downtown Eastside.

His statutory release was suspended, and he remains in custody.