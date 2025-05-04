Calgary man who fatally stabbed fitness instructor found guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 stabbing death of 30-year-old fitness instructor Vanessa Ladouceur.

Ladouceur was walking to work in downtown Calgary around 8 a.m. on March 18, 2022, when she was attacked and fatally stabbed.

On Saturday, following a five-week trial, a jury delivered its verdict, finding 29-year-old Michael Adenyi guilty of first-degree murder.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Jane Sidnell thanked the jury for their dedication during the lengthy trial.

The court heard that Adenyi followed Ladouceur for nearly two blocks before bodychecking her into an alcove and stabbing her repeatedly. The attack included six wounds to her face, and she ultimately died from blood loss.

Adenyi, who pleaded not guilty, testified in his own defence, claiming he believed he was attacking a “creature” at the time. He said he felt he had to strike first or risk being attacked.

His mother also testified, telling the court her son had been experiencing hallucinations before the incident. His defence argued he was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

However, the Crown maintained the attack was premeditated, pointing to Adenyi’s deliberate actions in following and ambushing Ladouceur. The jury ultimately sided with the prosecution.

A conviction for first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. While a formal sentencing date has not yet been set, it is expected to be confirmed next week.