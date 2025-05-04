Leafs, Oilers given starting dates for Round 2

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Three of the four second-round NHL playoff matchups have starting dates.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who needed six games to knock off the Ottawa Senators in round one, host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in Game 1 on Monday.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday, with Games 3 and 4 in Sunrise, Fla., on Friday and Sunday. The Panthers eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

The Edmonton Oilers, fresh off their six-game series victory against the Los Angeles Kings, open their second round in Las Vegas on Tuesday against the Golden Knights, who dispatched the Minnesota Wild in six games.

Game 2 is Thursday in Sin City, with Games 3 and 4 in Edmonton next Saturday and Monday, May 12.

The Washington Capitals, who bounced the Montreal Canadiens in five games, host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 on Tuesday. Game 2 is Thursday, with Games 3 and 4 in Carolina next Saturday and Monday, May 12.

The Hurricanes needed five games to eliminate the New Jersey Devils.

The Dallas Stars, who beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 on Saturday, await the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series. Game 7 is set for Sunday in the Manitoba capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.