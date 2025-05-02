Menu

Crime

Cochrane RCMP seize weapons and stolen vehicle, lay more than 60 charges

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 3:42 pm
2 min read
Cochrane RCMP have laid a total of 66 charges against 3 people after seizing a variety of weapons and a stolen truck.
Cochrane RCMP have laid a total of 66 charges against 3 people after seizing a variety of weapons and a stolen truck. Courtesy: RCMP
Two men from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, west of Calgary, face a long list of charges after Cochrane RCMP were called out to reports of a man pointing a gun at another man while driving a stolen vehicle.

Mounties, along with the RCMP helicopter and canine officers, responded to the First Nation late in the evening of April 30.

Police said that after they arrived and located the truck, the suspect drove the vehicle directly towards an officer, forcing him to swerve into the ditch to avoid a collision.

Police then deployed a tire deflation device, successfully puncturing three of the truck’s tires.

When the vehicle came to a stop, officers quickly arrested two of the occupants. However, the driver fled into the nearby woods where he, too, was quickly arrested with the help of the helicopter and police dog.

Cochrane RCMP said they seized a rifle, bear spray, brass knuckles and a quantity of illicit drugs after being forced to stop a vehicle using a tire deflation device.
Cochrane RCMP said they seized a rifle, bear spray, brass knuckles and a quantity of illicit drugs after being forced to stop a stolen truck using a tire deflation device. Courtesy: RCMP

The RCMP said a search of the vehicle resulted in them seizing a rifle, bear spray, brass knuckles and a quantity of illicit drugs.

As a result a 38-year-old man from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation has been charged with a total of 36 offences, including:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Breach of release order (x7)
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Unlawfully driving a motor vehicle while uninsured and suspended
A second man, 35-years-old, from Stoney Nakoda faces a total of 19 charges, including:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of a firearm for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Breach of release order (x11)

Both men were remanded in custody until they could appear before a judicial hearing on May 5.

A youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also arrested and faces a total of 11 charges related to weapons and other offences.

The youth was released on conditions and will appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane in late May.

Click to play video: 'Stoney Nakoda First Nations reclaim heritage through name change'
Stoney Nakoda First Nations reclaim heritage through name change
