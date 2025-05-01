Attempted kidnapping involved apparent fake cop, Richmond RCMP say

A group of men, one apparently disguised as a police officer, attempted to kidnap a woman in Richmond on Monday, RCMP say.
Richmond RCMP said the woman escaped and believes the incident was targeted.
Police said the attempt happened around 4:15 p.m. as the victim was at a local sports facility in the 4300 block of No. 3 Road.
The woman told Mounties she was approached by three men, one of them wearing an item marked “police” and carrying a portable radio.
A struggle ensued, and the woman was able to break free. The suspects fled in a black Jeep Cherokee with Alberta licence plates that was later located on fire in the 1300-block of Vulcan Way, according to police.
“We recognize the public may be concerned by the fact that one of the suspects alluded to being a police officer,” Insp. Michael Cohee, Officer-in-Charge of Richmond RCMP Investigative Services and Community Engagement, said in a media release.
“If you are ever approached by someone indicating they are a plainclothes police officer, it is okay to ask for identification to verify their claims.”
Police are seeking witnesses and video from the area of the 4300 block of No 3 Road between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. or the area of the 13000 block of Vulcan Way between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. as well as between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Mounties also released photos of two specific witnesses they’re particularly interested in speaking with.
The first witness is described as Asian wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, white pants, white running shoes and carrying a white and black umbrella.
The second witness was wearing a grey jacket, grey pants, white running shoes, black glasses and carrying a pink purse.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.
