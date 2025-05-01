Attempted kidnapping involved apparent fake cop, Richmond RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A group of men, one apparently disguised as a police officer, attempted to kidnap a woman in Richmond on Monday, RCMP say.

Richmond RCMP said the woman escaped and believes the incident was targeted.

Police said the attempt happened around 4:15 p.m. as the victim was at a local sports facility in the 4300 block of No. 3 Road.

0:34 New Westminster police investigating alleged kidnapping attempt

The woman told Mounties she was approached by three men, one of them wearing an item marked “police” and carrying a portable radio.

Story continues below advertisement

A struggle ensued, and the woman was able to break free. The suspects fled in a black Jeep Cherokee with Alberta licence plates that was later located on fire in the 1300-block of Vulcan Way, according to police.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We recognize the public may be concerned by the fact that one of the suspects alluded to being a police officer,” Insp. Michael Cohee, Officer-in-Charge of Richmond RCMP Investigative Services and Community Engagement, said in a media release.

“If you are ever approached by someone indicating they are a plainclothes police officer, it is okay to ask for identification to verify their claims.”

View image in full screen Richmond RCMP is looking for witnesses and video from the area of the 4300 block of No 3 Road between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 28. Richmond RCMP

View image in full screen Richmond RCMP is looking for witnesses and video from the the area of the 13000 block of Vulcan Way between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. as well as between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on April 28. Richmond RCMP

Police are seeking witnesses and video from the area of the 4300 block of No 3 Road between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. or the area of the 13000 block of Vulcan Way between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. as well as between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties also released photos of two specific witnesses they’re particularly interested in speaking with.

The first witness is described as Asian wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, white pants, white running shoes and carrying a white and black umbrella.

The second witness was wearing a grey jacket, grey pants, white running shoes, black glasses and carrying a pink purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.