Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Edmonton Filipino community heartbroken by Vancouver festival tragedy

By Kabi Moulitharan & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 7:43 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Filipino community heartbroken by Vancouver festival tragedy
WATCH: Edmonton residents with ties to the Philippines are expressing grief and shock after a man drove an SUV into a crowd at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival on Apr. 26, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens more.
Edmonton residents with ties to the Philippines are expressing grief and shock after a man drove an SUV into a crowd at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival on Apr. 26, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens more.

The festival in Edmonton was being held to celebrate Filipino heritage and culture — one of several such celebrations held across Canada each year.

“It was like a punch in the gut,” said Mila Philipzig with the Philippine Edmonton Events and Arts Society (PHIDEAS). It organizes the annual Edmonton Filipino Fiesta in Borden Park every September.

“Sadness, confusion, grief, frustration, anger. It’s just a mix of emotions.”

Philipzig said festivals are a core part of Filipino culture, a place for families to gather and celebrate.

“This is a street festival organised by a community, so you never expect anything so sad, so tragic,” Philipzig said, adding she’s still coming to terms with the 11 people that have died and the multiple others injured.

As of Tuesday morning, 16 patients remain in hospital, some in critical and serious condition. Thirteen people have been discharged with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims of the tragedy range in age from five to 65 years old. All but two of them are women and girls.

The suspect in the festival tragedy was under the care of a mental health team at the time. Police said the suspect had contact with the police in a neighbouring jurisdiction on April 25, the day before the vehicle attack.

Philipzig said PHIDEAS is now planning for extra security measures at the next Edmonton Filipino Fiesta — steps she wishes she didn’t have to take.

Kabi Moulitharan has more in the video above.

