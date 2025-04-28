Lapu Lapu festival tragedy: What we know about the victims

Send this page to someone via email

A teacher, a badminton and tennis coach, a kindergarten student, a wife and a mother.

These are just some of the victims who have been identified following the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy that happened in Vancouver on Saturday, April 26.

Family, friends and loved ones have started identifying those who have been lost. GoFundMe has been provided a list of verified fundraisers and caution against other unverified ones circulating online.

In addition, the Philippine Consulate General is warning the public that it has not created any fundraising efforts nor has it sanctioned any entities to raise funds on behalf of the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day incident.

Eleven people were killed when an SUV drove into a crowd of people at the festival, which was being held on the grounds of a school at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

Vancouver police confirmed that the victims range in age from five to 65 years old. All but two of them are female.

As of Monday afternoon, seven people remain in critical condition in hospital and three people are in serious condition.

One of the victims has been identified as Rizza, a woman who came to Canada from the Philippines with her husband.

“She was the sweetest soul, kind-hearted, humble, and hardworking person,” the GoFundMe states.

“Now, in the wake of this unthinkable loss, our family is asking for your help. Leaving her husband, younger brother, and a few of us here in Canada, we are doing everything we can to reunite Rizza with her loved ones back home in the Philippines, to lay her to rest with the family who raised her and loved her deeply.”

View image in full screen Rizza has been identified as one of the victims of the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy. GoFundMe

Teacher-counsellor Kira Salim was also identified in a statement Monday from the superintendent at the New Westminster school district.

It said the loss of a friend and colleague has left them all shocked and heartbroken.

“Kira was a valued member of our community whose wisdom and care for our middle and secondary school students had a powerful impact. Their work, and the great spirit they brought to it, changed lives,” the statement said.

View image in full screen Kira Salim (right) is seen here with friend Chingi Helmich. Kira was a victim in the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy. Chingi Helmich

Richard Le, 47, Linh Hoang, 30 and Katie Le, five, all members of the same family, were killed in the tragedy.

Andy Le is the only survivor of the family as the 16-year-old decided to stay home to finish his homework instead of attending the festival, according to a verified GoFundMe for the family.

“The horrific nature of this crime against the Le family and other victims serves as a painful reminder that, as a society, we must do better. We hope you cherish your loved ones every single day, as Andy and many others no longer have that chance,” the GoFundMe states.

View image in full screen Richard Le, 47, Linh Hoang, 30 and Katie Le, five, were killed when an SUV plowed into a crowd of people at the festival held to celebrate Filipino culture and community. GoFundMe

Val De La Cruz and his son Jeb were injured in the incident on Saturday night.

According to a verified GoFundMe, Val and Jeb, who is almost two years old, are both fighting for their lives in hospital.

“Val is a devoted and loving father, whose world revolves around his son,” the GoFundMe states. “His bond with Jeb is unbreakable — he cherishes every moment spent with his little boy.

“Jeb is a sweet, easygoing, and remarkably intelligent baby, always eager to explore and learn new things. His bright curiosity and gentle nature light up the lives of everyone around him.”

Val is the sole provider for his family and he and his wife also have a five-month-old daughter.