Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr elected in battleground Kelowna riding

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr has been elected in the Kelowna, B.C., riding, according to Elections Canada.
On Tuesday afternoon, Elections Canada said 100 per cent of polls were reporting and Fuhr was ahead of Conservative candidate Tracy Gray by 235 votes.
If the margin between two candidates is 0.1 per cent or less, it will trigger an automatic recount. Elections Canada has determined the margin between Fuhr and Gray to be 0.5 per cent.
Just over 66 per cent of eligible voters in the Kelowna riding voted in this federal election.
It was an eventful election in B.C.’s Interior.
Conservative former MLA Ellis Ross flipped Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the Northwest, and Conservative Helena Konanz flipped Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay as Pierre Poilievre’s party painted virtually every riding in in the region blue.
The exception appears to be in Kelowna, where Fuhr was leading incumbent Gray by fewer than 100 votes late Monday night.
