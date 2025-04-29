SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr elected in battleground Kelowna riding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 5:05 pm
1 min read
Canada Election 2025: Close race in Kelowna riding
WATCH: A riding we have a close eye on tonight is Kelowna. Voters are being treated to a rematch of the 2019 election, Conservative candidate Tracy Gray came out on top back then, but it's a close race between her and former Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr. Klaudia Van Emmerik is at Fuhr's watch party with more. 
Share

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr has been elected in the Kelowna, B.C., riding, according to Elections Canada.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elections Canada said 100 per cent of polls were reporting and Fuhr was ahead of Conservative candidate Tracy Gray by 235 votes.

If the margin between two candidates is 0.1 per cent or less, it will trigger an automatic recount. Elections Canada has determined the margin between Fuhr and Gray to be 0.5 per cent.

Just over 66 per cent of eligible voters in the Kelowna riding voted in this federal election.

Ex-BC Liberal premiers endorse opposing Kelowna candidates
It was an eventful election in B.C.’s Interior.

Conservative former MLA Ellis Ross flipped Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the Northwest, and Conservative Helena Konanz flipped Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay as Pierre Poilievre’s party painted virtually every riding in in the region blue.

The exception appears to be in Kelowna, where Fuhr was leading incumbent Gray by fewer than 100 votes late Monday night.

More to come…

