Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr elected in battleground Kelowna riding

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr has been elected in the Kelowna, B.C., riding, according to Elections Canada.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elections Canada said 100 per cent of polls were reporting and Fuhr was ahead of Conservative candidate Tracy Gray by 235 votes.

If the margin between two candidates is 0.1 per cent or less, it will trigger an automatic recount. Elections Canada has determined the margin between Fuhr and Gray to be 0.5 per cent.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Just over 66 per cent of eligible voters in the Kelowna riding voted in this federal election.

2:16 Ex-BC Liberal premiers endorse opposing Kelowna candidates

It was an eventful election in B.C.’s Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative former MLA Ellis Ross flipped Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the Northwest, and Conservative Helena Konanz flipped Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay as Pierre Poilievre’s party painted virtually every riding in in the region blue.

The exception appears to be in Kelowna, where Fuhr was leading incumbent Gray by fewer than 100 votes late Monday night.

More to come…