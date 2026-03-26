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Politics

Legal battle ensues over West Vancouver mansion ordered demolished in 2021

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 7:23 pm
1 min read
The house in West Vancouver was ordered to be demolished in 2021. View image in full screen
The house in West Vancouver was ordered to be demolished in 2021. Global News
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There is a new court decision in the long-running dispute over a West Vancouver mansion that was damaged in a fire.

The house on Bellevue Avenue was damaged in 2015 and in 2021, the District of West Vancouver declared it to be a derelict structure and ordered the owner to have it demolished.

The owner instead had work done that she claims has remediated and repaired the house.

After a long legal battle, a Supreme Court justice has now ordered the owner to stop any unpermitted construction work, not to tamper with posted ‘Stop Work’ orders and to stop living on the property without a final occupancy approval from the District.

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“It just goes on and on,” Christopher Amer, a West Vancouver resident, told Global News.

“My first thought was, why don’t they just demolish it and sell the property, because at that time people would buy property for $12 million or whatever.”

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Click to play video: 'Battle over illegal West Vancouver building going to court'
Battle over illegal West Vancouver building going to court

Global News was unable to reach anyone at the home on Thursday.

The District said it was unable to comment on potential next steps, but says it remains committed to addressing these breaches via completion of the necessary remedial and demolition work in the public interest.

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