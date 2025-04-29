Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Accused killer at Lapu Lapu festival was in care of Vancouver mental health team: province

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 4:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Candle light vigil held in Vancouver for Lapu Lapu Day victims'
Candle light vigil held in Vancouver for Lapu Lapu Day victims
Near the site of the tragedy, a candlelight vigil was held Monday for the victims and survivors. The gathering was organized by parents of nearby Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary. Noel Johansen says he and his wife Jen were at the block party when the SUV barreled through the crowd.
The suspect in the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy in Vancouver was under the care of a mental health team at the time.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday that 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo was under the care of Vancouver Coastal Health’s (VCH) mental health team and was being supervised under the Mental Health Act.

“The individual was being followed closely by his care team,” the Ministry of Health stated in an update.

“VCH will continue to review the file, but at this time, the best known information at VCH is that there was no indication of violence in this individual’s presentation to the VCH team.”

The ministry said that to the care team’s knowledge, there was “no recent change” in Lo’s condition or non-compliance with his treatment plan that would have warranted him needing to be hospitalized involuntarily.

Eleven people were killed when an SUV drove into a crowd of people at the festival, which was being held on the grounds of a school at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street. The festival was being held to celebrate Filipino heritage and culture.

As of Tuesday morning, 16 patients remain in hospital, some in critical and serious condition. Thirteen people have been discharged with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims of the tragedy range in age from five to 65 years old. Here is what we know so far.

Click to play video: 'Growing memorial for Lapu Lapu Day victims, as Vancouver police update investigation'
Growing memorial for Lapu Lapu Day victims, as Vancouver police update investigation
Vancouver police are set to provide an update on the case at 2:30 p.m. PT. That will be broadcast above.

On Monday, Global News learned that a search warrant was executed on Sunday night at Lo’s East Vancouver home.

Approximately a dozen officers arrived at the residence just before 7:30 p.m.

Most entered the house, some armed with boxes. One officer could be seen taking photos of the exterior of the residence. It’s unclear exactly what was removed from the home, however, police sources have told Global News they were searching for electronics, such as computers, tablets and phones.

Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison also confirmed on Monday that Lo did have contact with the police in a neighbouring jurisdiction on April 25, the day before the vehicle attack.

“That contact was not criminal in nature and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required,” Addison said.

This story will be updated following the Vancouver police press conference.

