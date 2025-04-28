Menu

Crime

Lapu Lapu festival tragedy: Search warrant executed at suspect’s home

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 10:36 pm
1 min read
Suspect in Vancouver Lapu Lapu tragedy had interacted with police just the day before
We are learning more about the man charged with multiple murders after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival over the weekend. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the 30-year-old was known to police due to mental health issues and had an interaction with officers just the day before the tragedy.
Global News is learning more about the search warrant executed Sunday night at the East Vancouver home of murder suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo.

Approximately a dozen officers arrived at the residence just before 7:30 p.m.

Most entered the house, some armed with boxes. One officer could be seen taking photos of the exterior of the residence. It’s unclear exactly what was removed from the home, however police sources have told Global News they were searching for electronics, such as computers, tablets and phones.

On Sunday police also spent time at a separate home nearby. The resident told us it was related to retrieving their surveillance footage.

Suspect charged in Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day tragedy
Lo’s mental health interactions with police have been extensive, well in excess of 50, say sources.

Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said “I can confirm that Kai-Ji Lo did have contact with the police in a neighbouring jurisdiction on April 25, the day before the vehicle attack. That contact was not criminal in nature and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required.”

In 2024 Lo’s brother was murdered and soon after his mother attempted suicide. Neighbours say they were aware of problems at the home, one saying they sometimes heard screaming from the home and police cars were sometimes there.

Lo is charged with eight counts of second degree murder, and is expected to face additional charges. He remains in custody.

