Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mark Carney wins Nepean riding, entering Parliament for 1st time

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 11:04 pm
1 min read
WATCH LIVE: Global News Decision 2025 live election night special
Liberal Leader Mark Carney is projected by Global News to win his Ottawa riding of Nepean in Monday’s federal election, gaining a seat in the House of Commons for the first time.

Global News is projecting the Liberals under Carney will form government, giving the party their fourth mandate and keeping Carney in the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, it is not clear at this time whether the Liberals will form a majority or minority government.

Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, had never held political office before he launched his successful bid to become leader of the Liberal party and succeed former prime minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his intention to resign in January.

Carney was sworn in as prime minister days after winning the Liberal leadership in March, and called an election just over a week later.

Despite his roots in the Northwest Territories, where he was born, and Edmonton, where he grew up, Carney ultimately decided to run in the suburban Ottawa riding of Nepean, which was considered a more safe Liberal seat.

The riding had been held by Chandra Arya since 2015, but he was disqualified by the party from running for re-election this year shortly after he was dismissed as a candidate in the Liberal leadership race.

Carney was acclaimed as the nominee soon after Arya’s disqualification.

Nepean is directly north of Carleton, the increasingly suburban Ottawa riding held by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre since 2004. Carleton has included parts of what is now Nepean during various redistricting changes over the past 20 years.

