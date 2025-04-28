Winnipeg Sea Bears sign Kyler Filewich after March Madness appearance

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Kyler Filewich is turning pro with his hometown team.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced the signing of the Winnipeg-born, six-foot-nine-inch centre on Monday.

The former Vincent Massey Trojan took the Wofford Terriers to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last month where they were knocked out in the first round in his final year of university eligibility.

“I’m truly blessed and honored to sign with the Sea Bears for this upcoming CEBL season,” Filewich said in a media release. “The opportunity to play at home, in front of my family, friends, and the incredible fans of our city means the world to me.

“I’m excited to get to work with this team and give everything I have for the best fanbase and a basketball community that continues to grow and inspire.”

Filewich started all 35 games for the Terriers this past season where he averaged 11.7 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the team.

“Winnipeg’s own Kyler Filewich starting his pro career as a Sea Bear is a great story,” said Sea Bears general manager and head coach Mike Taylor in a media release. “Fresh from leading Wofford to a Southern Conference championship and NCAA tournament run, Kyler brings physicality and skill to our front court.”

Kyler’s sister, Keylyn Filewich, also plays professionally for the VFL Astrostars in Germany.

Filewich is the third centre on the Sea Bears roster that currently has 11 players. Centres Solomon Young and Simi Shittu are also signed for the upcoming campaign.

The Sea Bears play their home opener in just a little over two weeks time with their first game on May 16 against the Edmonton Stingers at the Canada Life Centre.