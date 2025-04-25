Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp

Crime

Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 5:49 pm
1 min read
Calgary police believe an altercation took place at this home on Rundlehorn Circle early Friday morning that sent a man to hospital in critical condition with stab wounds. View image in full screen
Calgary police believe an altercation took place at this home on Rundlehorn Circle early Friday morning that resulted in a man being sent to hospital in critical condition with stab wounds. Global News
Calgary police have arrested two people in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning that sent a man to hospital in critical condition.

Police said they got a call around 1 a.m. for reports of a man found unconscious on a transit bus at the Saddletowne LRT station with what appeared to be a stab wound.

Calgary police arrested two people early Friday morning after a man with stab wounds was found on a bus at the Saddletowne LRT station. View image in full screen
Calgary police arrested two people early Friday morning after a man with stab wounds was found on a bus at the Saddletowne LRT station. Global News

Investigators believe the victim got on the bus at the Rundle LRT station, which is located four stops south, on the CTrain blue line.

Story continues below advertisement

Police discovered a blood trail at that station and it led them to a home along Rundlehorn Circle, where they believe an altercation took place.

What appears to be a broken door at a house on Saddletowne Circle where police arrested two men in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning. View image in full screen
What appears to be a broken door at a house on Saddletowne Circle where Calgary police arrested two men in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning. Global News

Two people of interest were arrested at the home, but so far no charges have been laid.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to give them a call.

 

