Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in Calgary

Calgary police have arrested two people in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning that sent a man to hospital in critical condition.
Police said they got a call around 1 a.m. for reports of a man found unconscious on a transit bus at the Saddletowne LRT station with what appeared to be a stab wound.
Investigators believe the victim got on the bus at the Rundle LRT station, which is located four stops south, on the CTrain blue line.
Police discovered a blood trail at that station and it led them to a home along Rundlehorn Circle, where they believe an altercation took place.
Two people of interest were arrested at the home, but so far no charges have been laid.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to give them a call.
