Crime

Man charged in connection with southwest Calgary stabbing that sent 2 people to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
Calgary police officers investigate a stabbing at a southwest Calgary apartment building on June 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police officers investigate a stabbing at a southwest Calgary apartment building on June 17, 2024. Tom Reynolds/Global News
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a southwest Calgary apartment building this week that sent a couple to hospital.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Ahmed Farah Abdulle was arrested on Monday afternoon and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

At 9:35 a.m. on Monday, police were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest after someone reported a stabbing.

“The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and the victims were taken to hospital in stable condition,” police said. “Investigators believe the suspect is a resident in the building and began a verbal altercation with the couple, who reside in the building.”

Police said investigators believe a suspect involved in the altercation then pulled out a knife and wounded a man.

“When the woman attempted to intervene, she was also stabbed,” police said.

