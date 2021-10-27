Man fighting for his life after stabbing at northeast Calgary LRT station

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after a stabbing at the Marlborough CTrain station.

Paramedics, police and fire crews were called to 36 Street and Marlborough Drive N.E. just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports a man had been assaulted.

They found the victim suffering from stab wounds and rushed him to hospital.

Officers immediately began searching the area and one man, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody a short distance away.

While the investigation continues, 36 Street N.E., has been temporarily closed between 5 Avenue and 12 Avenue N.E.

CTrains will continue to run through Marlborough Station; however, the station will also remain closed to the public while the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement