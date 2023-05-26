2nd-degree murder charge comes out of downtown Calgary stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to an altercation at a downtown CTrain station.

At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, a victim was found at the City Hall CTrain station and was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police believe the man made his way to the transit station after an altercation at Olympic Plaza before collapsing.

An autopsy determined the death was a homicide. The victim’s identity was confirmed as 32-year-old Donovan Moose.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Donovan Moose. An autopsy identified Moose as the victim of a fatal attack in the early hours of May 25, 2023, in downtown Calgary. Facebook

With the assistance of Calgary Transit and city hall, investigators reviewed CCTV and identified one suspect. Officers also used witness accounts to identify suspects.

During the investigation Thursday morning, Macleod Trail in front of the municipal plaza was closed to traffic.

2:31 Fatal stabbing in downtown Calgary leaves one dead and two arrested

Kyle Westcott, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and is due to appear in court on June 9.

Westcott was previously known to police.

Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said the early morning attack was “completely unprovoked … on a defenceless and vulnerable victim.”

“It was due to the exceptional work by our patrol members in coordination with investigators that led to the quick identification and apprehension of two suspects related to this homicide,” Gregson said in a statement. “It was then that our homicide investigators were able to identify a suspect and make an arrest quickly.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

