Man stabbed early Thursday succumbs to injuries in hospital: Calgary police

A man died of his injuries after a stabbing early Thursday in Calgary’s downtown core.

The stabbing was reported to police around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. EMS found the victim and took him to the Foothills hospital in critical condition. He died in hospital from the severity of the injuries.

Police said that Macleod Trail is closed to northbound traffic between 7th and 9th avenues as police are in the area to preserve the scene.

The Calgary homicide unit is investigating. Police have several suspects in custody but confirmed there is no risk to the public.