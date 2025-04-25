Firearms investigation shuts down part of Uniacke Street in Halifax

A firearms investigation with a large police presence closed down Uniacke Street Thursday night.
Halifax Regional Police said in a news release that they were searching a home in the area at around 7 p.m.
The street, which was closed to pedestrians and vehicles, reopened about an hour later.
Police said the investigation is not related to the Citadel High School threats, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged this week. In that case, police allege the youth had threatened to bring weapons to the school, and seized “a number” of weapons from the teen’s home during the arrest.
— with a file from Rebecca Lau
