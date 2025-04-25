Menu

Crime

Firearms investigation shuts down part of Uniacke Street in Halifax

By Kendra Gannon Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 10:50 am
1 min read
There was a heavy police presence in the Uniacke Street area of Halifax on April 24, 2025 for a weapons investigation. View image in full screen
There was a heavy police presence in the Uniacke Street area of Halifax on April 24, 2025 for a weapons investigation. Kendra Gannon/Global News
A firearms investigation with a large police presence closed down Uniacke Street Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release that they were searching a home in the area at around 7 p.m.

There was a heavy police presence in the Uniacke Street area of Halifax on April 24, 2025.  View image in full screen
There was a heavy police presence in the Uniacke Street area of Halifax on April 24, 2025. Kendra Gannon/Global News
The street, which was closed to pedestrians and vehicles, reopened about an hour later.

Police said the investigation is not related to the Citadel High School threats, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged this week. In that case, police allege the youth had threatened to bring weapons to the school, and seized “a number” of weapons from the teen’s home during the arrest.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

