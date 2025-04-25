Firearms investigation shuts down part of Uniacke Street in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A firearms investigation with a large police presence closed down Uniacke Street Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release that they were searching a home in the area at around 7 p.m.

View image in full screen There was a heavy police presence in the Uniacke Street area of Halifax on April 24, 2025. Kendra Gannon/Global News

The street, which was closed to pedestrians and vehicles, reopened about an hour later.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is not related to the Citadel High School threats, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged this week. In that case, police allege the youth had threatened to bring weapons to the school, and seized “a number” of weapons from the teen’s home during the arrest.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau