Fire breaks out at Hindu temple in north Edmonton

Firefighters were called to a Hindu temple in north Edmonton early Thursday after a fire broke out at the building run by the Hindu Society of Alberta.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to 14225 133 Ave. at 3:35 a.m.
“At this time, there have been no injuries reported,” an EFRS spokesperson said in an email.
The fire was deemed to be under control at 6:33 a.m. but as of 8 a.m. was still not declared out.
Trending Now
EFRS did not provide a damage estimate and said the fire will be investigated.
Learning the importance of fire safety this fall
Comments