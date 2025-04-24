Fire breaks out at Hindu temple in north Edmonton

See more sharing options

Firefighters were called to a Hindu temple in north Edmonton early Thursday after a fire broke out at the building run by the Hindu Society of Alberta.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to 14225 133 Ave. at 3:35 a.m.

“At this time, there have been no injuries reported,” an EFRS spokesperson said in an email.

View image in full screen Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a fire at a Hindu temple at 14225 133 Ave. at 3:35 a.m. on April 24, 2025. Global News

The fire was deemed to be under control at 6:33 a.m. but as of 8 a.m. was still not declared out.

EFRS did not provide a damage estimate and said the fire will be investigated.