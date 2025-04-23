Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Persons of interest’ sought in vandalism at Vancouver Sikh temple

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 6:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police seek witnesses to Ross Street gurdwara vandalism'
Vancouver police seek witnesses to Ross Street gurdwara vandalism
WATCH: Police have released images of two people they'd like to speak with in connection with acts of vandalism that targeted a Vancouver Sikh temple over the weekend.
Vancouver police are seeking two people of interest as they investigate vandalism at the city’s Ross Street Sikh temple over the weekend.

On Wednesday, police released images of a vehicle and two people seen outside the Khalsa Diwan Society Gurdwara when it was spray-painted around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“We’ve released images of a vehicle of interest. It’s a white truck and two people who were seen walking around the perimeter of the Gurdwara around the time of the offence, around the time the graffiti was painted on the walls — these are people of interest,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“We’d like to know who they are. We believe they might have information that could help us understand who did this and what their motivation was. So we’ve released these images to the public.”

Click to play video: 'Sikh and Hindu united after B.C. temples vandalized'
Sikh and Hindu united after B.C. temples vandalized
Graffiti on the temple walls was written in both English and Punjabi, and included a word that means “death to.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police in Vancouver are working with their counterparts in Surrey who are also probing a similar attack on a Hindu temple.

On Monday, representatives from both temples held a press conference showing unity and condemning the vandalism.

Vancouver police say the truck they are looking for was in the area between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. One person was wearing a yellow cap, yellow jacket, and black pants. The other was wearing a grey hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

