RCMP joins police union in accusing Alberta public safety minister of spreading misinformation

One week after the union representing Mounties sent a letter to Alberta’s public safety minister to raise concerns about his recent comments on the state of rural policing, Global News has learned the commanding officer of the RCMP in the province also sent a letter to Mike Ellis about the same issue.

In a letter dated April 14, 2025 and obtained by Global News via a freedom-of-information request, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill called it “alarming that incorrect information” was given by Ellis as he spoke in the Alberta legislature on April 10 during the second reading of Bill 49.

“It concerns me greatly as we routinely communicate and meet with ministry staff on all of the information you presented, along with many other issues, yet there were numerous errors in the information you detailed,” Hill wrote.

“The incorrect statements you made are not only detrimental to employees who make up the RCMP, but more importantly, they weaken public trust in the Alberta RCMP and leave Albertans feeling unsafe in their own province.”

On April 10, while speaking about Bill 49, legislation aimed at amending several current Alberta statutes involving public safety and emergency services, Ellis noted some of the proposed amendments aim to “provide further clarity on the governance and operational framework and the oversight and mechanisms” when it comes to the province’s plan to provide municipalities with an option to say no to RCMP policing in their communities in favour of a new provincial police force.

While speaking in the legislature, Ellis said he continues “to hear horror stories of no police responses in communities serviced by the current police of jurisdiction” and suggested the RCMP has not been transparent about how many officers are actually working in Alberta.

“What they told us is that 1,911 was their authorized strength level in the province of Alberta, which led me to believe, which led every Albertan to believe, that it was 1,911 police officers,” he said. “Now they tell me without informing me, without informing anyone in Alberta that their authorized strength level is now 1,772 and that their vacancy rate is 18.1 per cent, so they’re still anywhere from that 17 to 20 per cent.”

In his letter to Ellis, Hill said the minister has “repeatedly misrepresented the number of authorized positions for the Alberta RCMP, despite that number being clarified on a number of occasions.”

“In April of 2024, that number was formally clarified with your assistant deputy minister,” Hill wrote, noting that under the provincial police service agreement (PPSA) — which is the provincial policing contract between the governments of Canada and Alberta — there are 1,772 regular members and 139 civilian members, totalling 1,911 member positions overall.

“Since that time, when vacancies have been reported to your staff on a monthly basis we have consistently used the authorized strength level of 1,772 regular members. Should you need further clarification, or if that information isn’t directly reaching you, my team and I would be happy to meet with you personally to clarify any points you may not fully understand.”

Hill added that when Ellis suggested some 911 calls were not being answered, the RCMP checked with its operational communications centres and found there is nothing to support that information.

He added that if Ellis is aware of such cases, he would like the RCMP to be informed as “it would be of great concern to him” if 911 calls are not being answered or officers are not attending priority calls.

During Ellis’ speech to the legislature, he said that in 2025-26, the Alberta government provided $380.5 million to the provincial police service agreement, an increase of $3.8 million from a year earlier, and noted that in the 2024 budget the province increased that by $20.9 million “to increase the RCMP’s capacity.”

“I can tell you right now that we’re paying for $16 million worth of services that we aren’t getting right now,” he said on April 10.

In his letter, Hill wrote about the police funding model — which expires next year — that saw responsibility for a portion of front-line police costs be shifted from the provincial government to municipalities that get their law enforcement services via the PPSA.

“As you are aware, funding derived via the police funding model was intended for position growth,” he wrote. “Any slippage in funds realized as a result of delays in staffing of positions was re-invested into the provincial police service to address existing operation pressures previously funded inadequately and to advance strategic initiatives, all supporting the provision of services to rural Alberta.

“This took place in consultation with the ministry of public safety and emergency services, and was reported to the Interim Police Advisory Board at meetings ministry staff also attend.”

When asked for an interview to speak about Hill’s letter, Ellis’ office said he was unavailable. However, the minister did issue a statement in response.

“Current vacancy rates of nearly 20 per cent across the province are not due to these alleged funding shortfalls,” the statement read in part. “That’s demonstrated by the fact that the province is currently paying $16 million for unfilled RCMP positions in Alberta.

“If your service provider stiffs you $16 million and asks for more money to deliver what was initially promised-that’s a breach of contract in my opinion. This is putting our rural communities in danger. Before we throw more money at the problem, let’s first get the officers we are paying for under contract.”

Ellis added he believes RCMP officers are “doing the best they can — but they are being stretched thin because of these vacancies.”

“This is the result of mismanagement from unions in Ottawa and the federal government not making rural public safety a priority.”

On April 14, the National Police Federation, the bargaining agent for regular RCMP members, published a news release after it issued a public letter to Ellis about what he said on April 10.

The NPF voiced concern about what it called Ellis’ “continued pattern of spreading false and politically motivated claims about the Alberta RCMP,” including incorrect numbers regarding the RCMP’s authorized strength, and “inaccurate comments about 911 call response times.”

“As a former police officer, Minister Ellis should know better,” said Brian Sauvé, the president and CEO of the NPF. “He should be guided by facts and evidence — not rumour, conjecture, or political spin.”

Jeff McGowan, the director of the NPF in the Prairies, spoke to Global News about the issues on Tuesday.

“I think what we’re seeing is not prioritizing public safety for some political agenda,” he said. “It’s disappointing to hear.

“We’ve sent the correct information to the minister several times.”

McGowan said he has met with Ellis before and considers him a “good guy,” but added that “for whatever reason, there seems to be inaccuracies in what is being presented to the public.”

Paul McLaughlin, the reeve of Ponoka County, suggested he believes Ellis’ comments reflect what he believes has been a difficult relationship with the RCMP and the provincial government for several years now.

“This government, for a very long time, has been undermining the RCMP and have made it very difficult for the RCMP to do what they need to do by constantly having this noise — crating new agencies … and then claiming that recruitment isn’t meeting the goals when, ultimately, who wants to come to Alberta when you have a hostile contractor?” he said, adding that he questions whether Ellis is managing the Alberta government’s contract with the RCMP effectively.

McLaughlin also said he believes the provincial government’s ongoing push to have municipalities have the option to reject the RCMP in favour of a provincial police force is a “path that most Albertans oppose.”

“We’re trying to invest in our local police and work with them to make our community safer, and at the same time we’re paying a bill,” he said. “We’ve said the future of policing is to work with the RCMP, work with what you have and what you already have in place and to make them better at what they do.

“This government is obsessed with having their own police force and they cannot afford.”

In his April 10 speech in the legislature, Ellis said “over 35 municipalities … are looking for options more than what they have right now because they cannot afford to continue to pay for the costs with the little to no service that they are getting right now.”

“We’re laying the groundwork for the independent policing agency, where we are going to have men and women who are going to be out there.”

Hill last month announced plans to retire from the RCMP. The RCMP said his exact departure date has yet to be determined.

–with files from Morgan Black, Global News