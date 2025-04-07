Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government lays groundwork for provincial police force

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2025 8:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta lays groundwork for provincial police force'
Alberta lays groundwork for provincial police force
The Alberta government has tabled amendments to the public safety act that will bring the province a step closer to creating its own independent police service. As Erik Bay explains, Bill 49 would create a new Crown corporation for the provincial police service with an independent board of directors that would oversee operations.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s government is taking another step toward giving municipalities the option of ditching the RCMP in favour of a new provincial police service.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says an independent Alberta service could step in to help address concerns he’s heard about the Mounties’ staffing shortages and rising costs.

If passed, the proposed Bill 49 containing amendments to the public safety act would mean a new agency must operate under a Crown corporation that would be at arm’s length from the government.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An extra $6 million has been set aside for the agency’s leadership team, but Ellis says if the province shifts about $136 million in annual Alberta Sheriffs funding for police work, there could be little startup costs.

Opposition NDP public safety critic David Shepherd says if hundreds of sheriffs are shifted to staff the new provincial police service, it raises questions about how the work they are currently doing will get done.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation, if passed, would also lay down the rules for a new overarching Alberta Police Review Commission that will absorb the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team — known as ASIRT — to handle police oversight.

Click to play video: 'City of Grande Prairie votes to establish its own municipal police force'
City of Grande Prairie votes to establish its own municipal police force
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices