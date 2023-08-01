Alberta Justice tasked with launching ‘special prosecution unit’ to address urban safety: mandate letter

See more sharing options

Premier Danielle Smith continues to give her cabinet ministers their post-election marching orders and, on Tuesday, she issued a mandate letter to Justice Minister Mickey Amery.

The letter outlines the ways the premier expects the justice ministry to uphold the law, protect Albertans and continue to defend the province’s interests at the federal level.

Smith tasked Amery with the following points:

As lead, working with the minister of health and minister of mental health and addiction to assess proposed federal medical assistance in dying legislation amendments to include those with mental health conditions and recommend Alberta’s regulation of the profession with regard to it.

Reviewing the Elections Act, the Local Authorities Election Act, Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act and other relevant election-related legislation and making recommendations that ensure election results are publicly available on a more timely basis on voting day to strengthen public trust in and the integrity of our provincial and municipal elections, including improving the investigation and enforcement of election rules before and during election periods.

Reviewing recent ethics commissioner decisions and the Conflicts of Interest Act to establish guidelines and rules clarifying appropriate interactions between all ministries and the justice minister and attorney general, and to make recommendations that strengthen overall transparency and accountability. Further, implementing the ethics commissioner’s recommendation regarding mandatory governance training for new Members of the Legislative Assembly so they understand the Conflicts of Interest Act and how it applies to them.

Reviewing the Public Health Emergencies Governance Review Panel’s findings, when released, with affected ministries and advising cabinet and caucus which recommendations should be implemented to improve Alberta’s emergency governance in the future.

Conducting a review of provincial resourcing to the courts and advancing related recommendations, including implementing remote court applications, digitization and streamlining family court matters to ensure more affordable and efficient access to the courts.

Continuing the constitutional challenge against the federal government’s decision to label plastics as “toxic substances.”

Continuing the constitutional challenge against the federal Impact Assessment Act.

Working through all available political and legal channels to eliminate the federal government’s consumer carbon tax.

As the lead, addressing the need for funding increases to strengthen Alberta’s justice system and make it more accessible, including legal aid.

Working with the minister of energy and minerals, who is the lead, and the minister of environment and protected areas to review the mission, policies and operations of the Canadian Energy Centre to ensure alignment with government priorities and policy.

Working with the minister of public safety and emergency services, to develop and implement a strategy to ensure violent criminals and gang members are detained and effectively prosecuted.

Working collaboratively with the minister of mental health and addiction, who is the lead, to develop compassionate intervention legislation, supporting facilities and legal processes to save the lives of those who are a danger to themselves or others.

Working with the minister of public safety and emergency services, to develop a specialized prosecution unit to address deteriorating safety in Alberta’s major urban centres.

“Alberta is fortunate to have a justice system that upholds the pillars of fairness, compassion and protection for all,” Amery said in a statement.

“I look forward to carrying out my mandate to ensure that our justice system safeguards individual rights and fosters a sense of security and trust within our communities.”

— More to come…