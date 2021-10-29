Report says Alberta police force would cost millions more but could see better service

Send this page to someone via email

A report says it would cost Alberta hundreds of millions of dollars more to set up and run a provincial police force, but that it could ultimately provide more cost-effective law enforcement.

The report released Friday says it costs Alberta about $500 million a year right now to pay for the RCMP.

Read more: Alberta government hiring staff to study feasibility of replacing RCMP with new police force

The federal government chips in $170 million.

The report says if Alberta decided to go it alone, it would cost about $735 million each year on top of $366 million in startup costs.

“During my rural crime tour this summer, rural Albertans made it clear that they are deeply concerned about crime in their communities,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu said.

Story continues below advertisement

“PwC Canada has developed a policing model that could address long-standing concerns about response times in rural areas and put more boots on the ground. We’re eager to share these innovative and thought-provoking ideas with stakeholders and hear their thoughts over the coming months.”

1:47 Push to save RCMP as Alberta government looks at creating provincial police force Push to save RCMP as Alberta government looks at creating provincial police force – Feb 15, 2021

The PricewaterhouseCoopers report says shared cost savings and other initiatives would ultimately allow for more front-line officers to be hired.

Premier Jason Kenney’s government says it will consult the public on whether to proceed.

“This independent report makes a compelling case for creating a police service that’s designed by Albertans, for Albertans,” Kenney said in a news release Friday.

“A much stronger model of community policing, with closer integration of social services and the involvement of Indigenous people in governance, holds real potential for improving policing in Alberta.”

Story continues below advertisement

If Alberta moved to its own force, the transition would take up to six years to complete.

— With files from Global News.

— More to come…