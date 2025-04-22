Menu

Monday’s spring storm saw parts of Alberta get 20 cm of snow

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
A view of Highway 2, south of Highway 587 near Bowden, Alta., on April 22, 2025. View image in full screen
A view of Highway 2, south of Highway 587 near Bowden, Alta., on April 22, 2025. CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca/
A late April snowstorm that had been forecast to potentially hit parts of central and southern Alberta came to pass on Monday with some areas seeing up to 20 centimetres of the precipitation fall to the ground.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather summary about the event on Tuesday morning and said preliminary or unofficial data shows 20 cm of snow fell in the Nordegg area on Monday, while 18 cm fell in Edson and Hendrickson Creek and 10 cm fell in Pekisko.

The weather agency added that data it received from third-party sources indicate about 6 cm fell in the Sundre area as well.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Didsbury RCMP said officers in central Alberta were called to respond to a jackknifed truck on Highway 2 near Township Road 294. They closed the northbound lanes of the highway and warned of weather in the area causing dangerous conditions on the highway.

“Road conditions are currently dangerous, with ice forming in many areas,” police said. “The public is asked to avoid all unnecessary travel and those who must travel are asked to do so safely while taking road conditions into consideration.”

Shortly before 8 a.m., the RCMP provided an update and said normal traffic had resumed on Highway 2.

ECCC first issued a spring snowfall warning for parts of Alberta on Easter Sunday, warning of heavy and wet snow expected to fall in the Foothills beginning on Sunday night.

