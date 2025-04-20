April snowfall warning issued for parts of southern and central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of southern and central Alberta on Easter Sunday with up to 10 centimetres likely to fall in some areas by Sunday night.

“Heavy snow beginning tonight in the Alberta foothills,” Environment and Climate Change Canada posted on its website. “Rain will change to snow overnight as temperatures fall this evening.

“The snow will be heavy and wet, at least initially. Up to 10 cm is likely tonight with additional amounts possibly exceeding 10 cm on Monday.”

The weather agency warned that despite the forecast, there is still some “uncertainty” with the weather system, although “confidence is increasing that areas northwest of Calgary will receive a substantial amount of snow.”

“This snowfall event will end on Monday night,” ECCC said. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.

