Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley appear to confirm relationship with photo

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have made their relationship Instagram official.

The Royals actor, 59, and the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 63, announced the news on April 20, sharing a photo showing Cyrus in bunny ears kissing Hurley on the cheek.

“Happy Easter,” the caption for the photo read, posted to both of their accounts.

Hurley’s son, Damian, 23, who she shares with businessman Steve Bing, commented on the post with a red heart emoji.

View image in full screen Damian Hurley and Liz Hurley attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts last month in Beverly Hills, Calif. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On April 9, the British model and actor seemed to confirm she was on vacation with Cyrus, after she tagged him and a Maldives resort in a post of her in the water.

She also included Cyrus’ 1993 song, She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore, in the post, captioning it, “The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives.”

Hurley and Cyrus co-starred in the 2022 holiday film, Christmas in Paradise.

She shared a video of a photoshoot with Cyrus and Kelsey Grammer in November of the same year. “Shooting the poster for Christmas in Paradise with the heavenly @mrkelseygrammer and glorious @billyraycyrus,” she wrote in the caption.

In an interview with Movieweb , Hurley said she wanted to work on the film because of Grammer, and “the opportunity to work with Billy Ray, whom [she’s] long been a fan of.”

“My son was the age where he used to watch Hannah Montana all the time, so of course, I used to watch it with him. I knew Billy Ray really well from that, and of course, some of his music. That was a big plus,” the Gossip Girl actor said.

Hurley and Cyrus’ relationship comes more than a decade after her divorce from businessman Arun Nayar. The couple was married from 2007 to 2011. Before that, Hurley was in a relationship with actor Hugh Grant for 13 years, but the pair split in 2000. She was also previously engaged to the late Australian cricket player, Shane Warne, who died in 2022 at the age of 52.

Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, from 1993 to 2022, before they divorced. They share five children: daughters Brandi, 37, Miley, 32, and Noah, 25, and sons Trace, 36, and Braison, 30. Cyrus also shared son Christopher Cody, 33, with Kristen Luckey.

After Cyrus’ divorce from Tish, he was married to Australian singer Firerose for seven months. The pair finalized their divorce in August 2024.

Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” when he filed for divorce from Firerose. During their heated divorce proceedings, Firerose and Cyrus accused each other of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.