National

Fire

Grass fire east of Edmonton closes section of city’s ring road

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 19, 2025 4:07 pm
A grass fire burns near Anthony Henday Drive east of Edmonton on April 19, 2025. View image in full screen
A grass fire burns near Anthony Henday Drive east of Edmonton on April 19, 2025. COURTESY: RCMP
A grass fire that broke out east of Edmonton on Saturday has prompted the closure of a portion of Anthony Henday Drive.

In a news release issued just after 1:30 p.m., Strathcona County RCMP said part of the ring road “and most connecting roads and highways” would be closed in all directions between Baseline Road and Wye Road.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel,” police said.

  • A grass fire burns near Anthony Henday Drive east of Edmonton on April 19, 2025.

The RCMP said officers were alerted to the blaze just before 12:30 p.m.

On Friday night, a different grass fire spurred the closure of a section of highway east of Edmonton after that blaze had spread to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

The fire east of Elk Island National Park was later contained and Highway 16 was reopened. That fire prompted evacuation orders for some homes in the area, which were later lifted.

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village catches fire east of Edmonton
