Grass fire east of Edmonton closes section of city’s ring road

Send this page to someone via email

A grass fire that broke out east of Edmonton on Saturday has prompted the closure of a portion of Anthony Henday Drive.

In a news release issued just after 1:30 p.m., Strathcona County RCMP said part of the ring road “and most connecting roads and highways” would be closed in all directions between Baseline Road and Wye Road.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel,” police said.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

The RCMP said officers were alerted to the blaze just before 12:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday night, a different grass fire spurred the closure of a section of highway east of Edmonton after that blaze had spread to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fire east of Elk Island National Park was later contained and Highway 16 was reopened. That fire prompted evacuation orders for some homes in the area, which were later lifted.