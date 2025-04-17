Menu

Crime

Sentence expected in fiery Peace Arch border crash that killed B.C. pastor

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victim of fiery Peace Arch border crossing crash identified'
Victim of fiery Peace Arch border crossing crash identified
RELATED: The victim of a fiery crash at the Peace Arch border crossing has been identified as a pastor with a wife and three children. Grace Ke reports – May 8, 2019
A Washington state man is expected to be sentenced on Thursday for his role in a fiery crash that killed a B.C. pastor at the Peace Arch border crossing in 2019.

Gurbinder Singh, 40, pleaded not guilty in 2024 to dangerous driving causing death in the explosive collision that left Pastor Tom Cheung dead on May 2, 2019.

Cheung left behind a wife and two sons.

Many of the facts of the deadly collision were not disputed, and the case hinged on Singh’s intentions at the time, along with the possible argument that he is not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD).

Story continues below advertisement

The agreed facts in the case included that Singh was travelling north at 120 kilometres per hour in a 30 km/h zone on Highway 99 in a Porsche Cayenne at the time of the crash.

Click to play video: 'Trial of fatal Peace Arch crash begins'
Trial of fatal Peace Arch crash begins
He struck the rear of the Toyota Sienna that Cheung was driving back to Canada after fuelling up on the U.S. side of the border.

The collision pushed the Sienna into a flowerbed 65 metres from the point of impact, where the minivan burst into flames.

Cheung was killed on impact, the court heard during the trial. Singh was still in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when witnesses arrived, and Canada Border Services Agency members took him into custody at the scene.

A mechanical inspection found both vehicles were in good working order, and a blood test found under 10 milligrams of alcohol in Singh’s system.

Story continues below advertisement

The court heard testimony from its first witness, a CBSA officer who rushed to the scene following the collision.

He told the court Singh had scratches on his hands and the back of his head and described putting him in handcuffs.

Singh, he testified, was co-operative but wouldn’t answer questions and was muttering incoherent phrases.

