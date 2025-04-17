SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Federal party leaders to square off again in English debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2025 8:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada election 2025: How each leader performed in the French-language debate'
Canada election 2025: How each leader performed in the French-language debate
Canada election 2025: How each leader performed in the French-language debate
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The leaders of Canada’s four main political parties will square off for a second and final leaders’ debate Thursday night in Montreal, after an initial French-language faceoff on Wednesday.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and the Bloc Québécois’ Yves-François Blanchet will  meet onstage for a final time before the April 28 vote, after a first debate that saw them spar on pipelines, the economy and U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Carney is leading in the polls and was the frequent target of attacks from his rivals on Wednesday.

Poilievre accused Carney throughout the evening of being just like his Liberal predecessor Justin Trudeau, and promised to reverse Liberal economic policies he said had halted resource development and weakened the country.

Click to play video: 'Canada election 2025: Leaders fight for Quebec vote in first debate'
Canada election 2025: Leaders fight for Quebec vote in first debate
Trending Now

Carney noted several times that he’d only been prime minister for a month, and said that in that time he’d already reached an agreement with Canada’s premiers to work on developing a national energy corridor and removing trade barriers.

Story continues below advertisement

The leaders were challenged by moderator Patrice Roy on why they haven’t yet presented costed platforms and were asked how they would pay for tax cuts and other spending promises.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The English-language debate will be moderated by TVO’s Steve Paikin and will be focused on the themes of affordability, energy and climate, leading in a crisis, public safety and security, and tariffs and threats to Canada.

The first debate took place without the Green Party’s Jonathan Pedneault, after the Leaders’ Debate Commission announced early Wednesday that it had rescinded the party’s invitation to participate in the two debates.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices