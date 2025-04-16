New Glasgow police officer charged with sexual assault

A New Glasgow Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
Antigonish County District RCMP said they received a report of a sexual assault in June 2024 that took place in the summer of 2007 in Antigonish, N.S.
RCMP said investigators learned a female — who was a youth at the time — was allegedly assaulted by a man during an event at a private home.
Cpl. Kyle Lesko, 38, was initially arrested in January and released pending further investigation. This month, he was arrested and served with a court summons for one count of sexual assault.
According to the RCMP, Lesko was a serving member of the Trenton Police Force in 2007 and was off-duty at the time of the alleged assault.
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Antigonish County District RCMP.
