Crime

New Glasgow police officer charged with sexual assault

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 10:16 am
1 min read
A New Glasgow Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
A New Glasgow Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault. Facebook/New Glasgow Regional Police
Antigonish County District RCMP said they received a report of a sexual assault in June 2024 that took place in the summer of 2007 in Antigonish, N.S.

RCMP said investigators learned a female — who was a youth at the time — was allegedly assaulted by a man during an event at a private home.

Cpl. Kyle Lesko, 38, was initially arrested in January and released pending further investigation. This month, he was arrested and served with a court summons for one count of sexual assault.

According to the RCMP, Lesko was a serving member of the Trenton Police Force in 2007 and was off-duty at the time of the alleged assault.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Antigonish County District RCMP.

