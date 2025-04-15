Calgary committee greenlights allowing cannabis sales at adult-only events

Send this page to someone via email

A proposal that would allow cannabis sales at adult-only events in Calgary has cleared its first hurdle at city hall, and will now go to city council for final approval.

The proposed bylaw change from city administration would allow cannabis store operators to apply for a licence extension to operate a “mobile” business unit at minors-prohibited events.

Under the current rules in Calgary, cannabis can be delivered to these events but it cannot be sold by retailers on site.

“What this is really doing is addressing an issue and a challenge that is happening in the cannabis distribution marketplace,” Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner told reporters.

The move comes after a motion from Penner earlier this year, aimed at aligning the city with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, AGLC changed their regulations last year to allow the sale of cannabis at events where attendees are at least 18 years of age.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Casey Baer, who runs Chinook Cannabis, told Global News the rule change cuts red tape as the current rules create logistical challenges for both retailers and event organizers.

“It just makes it a smoother process for every single stakeholder involved from the festivals, from security, from the attendee and of course the retailer,” he said.

The proposed bylaw changes received a narrow endorsement from the city’s executive committee Tuesday in a 6 to 4 vote.

Councillors Jennifer Wyness, Andre Chabot, Sonya Sharp and Dan McLean voted in opposition.

“I know it’s legal but I think it sends the wrong message,” McLean told reporters. “In this city we have bigger things to do, bigger fish to fry.”

Alberta Health Services (AHS) sent a letter to city administration outlining concerns and recommendations around the proposed bylaw change, including restricting sales to either alcohol or cannabis at an event.

“The availability of cannabis sales in conjunction with alcohol sales at events increases the potential for co-use of alcohol and cannabis with increased intoxication and impairment,” medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Friesen, said in the letter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Combining alcohol with cannabis greatly increases the level of impairment and the risk of injury and should be avoided.”

In response to a question about the letter, Penner said the situation comes down to personal choice, and AHS should be bringing these concerns to AGLC as the main regulator of cannabis rules in Alberta.

“We cannot necessarily assume that simply because both substances are on site that people are co-consuming,” Penner said.

The bylaw changes will now go to city council on April 29 for a final decision.