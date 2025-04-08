Kelowna, B.C. city councillor accuses mayor of bullying

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., city councillor Ron Cannan is accusing Mayor Tom Dyas of bullying.

The public accusation was made at Monday’s council meeting.

“To me it felt like you’re bullying me, telling me that I don’t understand the policy,” Cannan said.

The policy Cannan is referring to relates to procurement and prioritizing buying Canadian products and services.

Cannan brought forth a notice of motion last month to review the policy and prioritize buying local.

The councillor was scheduled to do an interview with Global News on the topic but cancelled at the last minute, after Dyas told him to “stand down on engaging with the media.”

“You have to accept the fact that…there’s nine of us around the table and sometimes we have a difference in agreement or position,” Cannan said at Monday’s meeting. “And you did shut me down.”

Neither Cannan nor Dyas made themselves available for post-council meeting interviews on Tuesday, but at Monday’s meeting, Dyas remained firm on his position he is not silencing councillors.

“Councillors, you know, are elected and are free. and I say this openly, are free to share their opinions with the media,” Dyas said. “That’s democracy.”

However, the mayor also reiterated that as per the city’s code of conduct, he is the primary spokesperson on city matters.

“Inappropriate or unnecessary comments made by councillors that end up in the media distract from all the good work that we, as council and this city, are trying to accomplish,” Dyas said.

Dyas used Coun. Mohini Singh’s recent comments as one example.

Singh suggested the new Kelowna city sign be created by a Canadian artist.

Dyas said all five finalists at the time were already Canadian.

“I urge caution before making statements that harm the city’s reputation and are not properly researched or are inaccurate,” Dyas said at Monday’s meeting.

“Let me be clear, I am not anyone’s boss, and I am not your boss. I am not telling councillors what they can or what they cannot say, but I do expect that we follow proper process, and that means debating matters at the council table first.”

Kelowna residents expressed mixed feelings on whether the mayor should or shouldn’t tell councillors to avoid speaking to media ahead of council debates on issues.

“I don’t see why not, why they can’t speak to the media ahead. I don’t think they should be muzzled,” said Kelowna resident Anita Haney.

“Usually I have a strong opinion one way or another but on this one I don’t,” said Kelowna resident Marilyn Garnett. “If I am inclined to agree with one side or another maybe more with the mayor.”

“I understand the idea behind it. You should discuss things in council that is important too but maybe it was a bit too strong of a directive,” said Gertrude Welder, another Kelowna resident.

According to Dyas, it’s a directive that is in the best interest of the city.

“That isn’t about limiting anyone’s voice. It’s about protecting the integrity of our decisions, respecting our staff and maintaining the public’s trust and respecting the community that we live in,” Dyas said.

“When we take the time to get things right, we strengthen confidence in our work under the community charter.”