John Stamos defends hosting charity event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

John Stamos is addressing his appearance at a charity event held at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on April 5, after he received backlash from fans.

The 61-year-old actor spoke out after people online criticized him for his attendance at the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala, letting his fans know that the move was not “political.”

“I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala — an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes,” the Full House alum wrote on his Instagram Stories on April 7.

“This nonpartisan even supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c)(3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County.”

“Supporting nurses isn’t political — it’s essential. These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day,” he continued.

“I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”

“My values and political views remain unchanged and if you don’t donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope, then please consider donating to: Democracyforward.org,” he wrote, adding a link to a nonprofit organization that “incorporate immediate defensive needs and a longer-term, proactive view in this fight for our democracy, our present, and our future.”

“President Trump swore an oath to the Constitution,” Democracy Forward’s donation page reads. “We need your help to hold him and his administration accountable.”

View image in full screen A screengrab of John Stamos’ Instagram Stories. @JohnStamos / Instagram

Many people took to X to criticize Stamos after he was photographed emceeing the event at Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

80s Kids to John Stamos today: pic.twitter.com/MjmkInyMhU — Danny Manus (@DannyManus) April 7, 2025

We’ve lost John Stamos too.

Good riddance. https://t.co/cBXneNFAc6 — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) April 6, 2025

Oh no!!!!! Everyone unfollowed John Stamos immediately. He was at Mar-A-Lago this weekend. pic.twitter.com/BA70yU7tj7 — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) April 6, 2025

John Stamos being a Trump supporter is so completely depressing. — TV Tweets🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@TVTweets2026) April 7, 2025

John Stamos just ruined his brand forever. You can’t

visit Mar-a-Lago and then expect the stink to ever leave you. Nobody will be having mercy on him. (See what I did there?) pic.twitter.com/9Ke25g6qTF — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 6, 2025

A website for the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala said the event paired “prominent local community figures with professional dancers, creating unforgettable performances judged by Dancing with the Stars celebrities Artem Chigvintsev and Karina Smirnoff.”

It included a cocktail hour, dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions and celebrity guests.

The website said that evening served as “an opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and support PB Ray of Hope’s mission.”

“With every performance, every bid, and every donation, you’re helping create a lasting positive impact in the lives of Palm Beach residents,” the website added.

Stamos publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during her 2024 campaign, taking part in a “Comics for Kamala” event in August featuring appearances from other celebrities including Ben Stiller and Jason Bateman.

In November, the Grandfathered actor shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on Election Day in the U.S.

“Hi. I rarely post opinions on politics, and I fully acknowledge that my voice holds no greater weight than any of yours. Each voter’s opinion, especially those of my followers, is just as valid as mine,” he began. “That said, I do feel the need to share a personal reflection as we approach this pivotal election.”

“It’s clear that our country is at a crossroads, and like many of you, I hope for a future where we can find unity and common ground,” he wrote. “I believe our similarities far outweigh our differences, and deep down, we all want the best for our families, our communities, and our nation. It’s this belief that drives my hope for a country that embodies fairness, compassion, and progress.”

“As we look ahead, it’s no secret who I will be casting my vote for,” he added. “We need a leader who prioritizes unity and strives to bridge the divides that have deepened over the past years. My hope is that this election leads to a renewed focus on bringing people together, fostering dialogue, and seeking justice and equality for all.”