Twelve affordable housing units for youth, young families open next week in Halifax

The Nova Scotia government says affordable housing units for 22 youth and young families will open next week thanks to a partnership with two local non-profits.

Phoenix Youth Programs and the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia have jointly purchased two apartment buildings in Halifax with help from a $3.68-million loan and $541,000 in annual operational costs from the province.

Colton LeBlanc, minister of growth and development, says the two buildings with a total of 12 units will come with wraparound support for residents, with occupation starting next week.

The apartments each have two bedrooms and a living room and are destined for people aged 16 to 24 or young families.

Residents will each pay 30 per cent of their gross income for the unit — for a maximum of $500 a month per person — which will include electricity, water and internet.

The province says Phoenix Youth Programs staff who specialize in outreach will be on site around the clock to provide support.