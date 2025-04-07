Menu

National

Canada

Twelve affordable housing units for youth, young families open next week in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
Minister of Services Nova Scotia Colton LeBlanc speaks during a news conference at Province House in Halifax on Wednesday March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong.
Minister of Services Nova Scotia Colton LeBlanc speaks during a news conference at Province House in Halifax on Wednesday March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. DPi
The Nova Scotia government says affordable housing units for 22 youth and young families will open next week thanks to a partnership with two local non-profits.

Phoenix Youth Programs and the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia have jointly purchased two apartment buildings in Halifax with help from a $3.68-million loan and $541,000 in annual operational costs from the province.

Colton LeBlanc, minister of growth and development, says the two buildings with a total of 12 units will come with wraparound support for residents, with occupation starting next week.

The apartments each have two bedrooms and a living room and are destined for people aged 16 to 24 or young families.

Residents will each pay 30 per cent of their gross income for the unit — for a maximum of $500 a month per person — which will include electricity, water and internet.

The province says Phoenix Youth Programs staff who specialize in outreach will be on site around the clock to provide support.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

