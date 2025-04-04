Menu

Crime

Traffic control worker killed after being hit by truck near Drummondville

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2025 3:50 pm
1 min read
A Quebec provincial police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. A traffic control worker has been killed after being hit by a heavy truck in Drummondville, about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. A traffic control worker has been killed after being hit by a heavy truck in Drummondville, about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
A traffic control worker has been killed on the job after he was hit by a heavy-duty truck in Drummondville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the truck hit the signaller at about 7:45 a.m. on Robert-Bernard Road, which is near an industrial area.

Police say the man in his 60s was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The road has been temporarily closed to traffic while collision reconstruction experts analyze the scene.

The province’s workplace health and safety board as well as the coroner’s office have launched investigations into the death.

A Quebec labour tribunal found last year that traffic signallers are “exposed to multiple dangers” on the job, and ordered they receive more training on health and safety around construction sites.

