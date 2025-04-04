Traffic control worker killed after being hit by truck near Drummondville

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic control worker has been killed on the job after he was hit by a heavy-duty truck in Drummondville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the truck hit the signaller at about 7:45 a.m. on Robert-Bernard Road, which is near an industrial area.

Police say the man in his 60s was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The road has been temporarily closed to traffic while collision reconstruction experts analyze the scene.

The province’s workplace health and safety board as well as the coroner’s office have launched investigations into the death.

A Quebec labour tribunal found last year that traffic signallers are “exposed to multiple dangers” on the job, and ordered they receive more training on health and safety around construction sites.